HP Inc.: Consumer PC And Supply Chain Transition Weigh On Near-Term Outlook
Summary
- I maintain a hold rating on HPQ, as the positives are offset by weak consumer demand and near-term supply chain cash flow pressures.
- Commercial and AI PC momentum is encouraging, with tangible growth in commercial revenue and strong AI PC adoption targets for FY25.
- The printing segment faces structural headwinds, but impressive margin discipline provides a cash flow buffer despite ongoing revenue declines.
- Valuation is cheap for good reason. I expect HPQ to remain range-bound until clear evidence of earnings recovery and supply chain optimization emerges.
