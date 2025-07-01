Not all sectors present a similar case when we evaluate active investing versus passive portfolios (and ETFs). High variance sectors like AI, tech and even quantum tech focused ETFs may benefit from diversification as outcomes vary significantly by picks. In some
Why VPU Works For Utilities, But You Might Want More
Summary
- Utilities sector suits passive investing due to low growth, regulation, and limited alpha from stock picking—making ETFs like VPU a viable choice.
- VPU offers better diversification than XLU, but sub-sector exposure remains concentrated in electric utilities, limiting exposure to renewables and water utilities.
- VPU provides stable 3% yields and reliable returns, with performance comparable to peers and resilience during market drawdowns.
- Despite a preference for more exposure to renewables and AI plays, I rate VPU a Buy given its stability, reasonable yield, and supportive macro backdrop.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.