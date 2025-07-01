Despite Outperforming Tesla, Multiples Suggests BYD Remains Ignored

Multiplo Invest
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • I recommend buying BYD shares due to its unique vertical integration, cost advantages, and resilience, which drive strong competitiveness and growth.
  • BYD outpaces peers like Tesla in EV deliveries and revenue growth while maintaining robust margins and returns, highlighting its operational excellence.
  • The stock trades at a significant discount to its historical valuation, offering a 39% upside potential as the market recognizes its strengths.
  • Risks include Tesla's renewed focus and geopolitical tensions, but BYD's financial and strategic positioning make the risk/reward ratio highly attractive.

BYD EV retail store

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) shares. The company has unique competitive advantages, derived from its resilience throughout history, which are reflected in its financial analysis.

BYD can grow at

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest
1.42K Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BYDDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BYDDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYDDF
--
BYDDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News