Unlike some of the other healthcare REITs that have been under sectoral cool-off (as funds have dried up for biotech and life sciences R&D), CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE), with its senior and assisted living
CareTrust REIT: A Prudent Structure, But Not A Compelling Buy
Summary
- CareTrust REIT has shown defensive strength, maintaining price stability and conservative yields despite sectoral challenges in healthcare REITs.
- Current FFO yield is about 4.2%, similar to Treasuries but expected to rise to ~5.9% post-acquisition, reflecting market anticipation of synergies.
- The recent acquisition of Care REIT and UK market entry add inflation-linked leases and geographic diversification, supporting future growth.
- Despite the positives, I remain cautious due to high valuations and better risk-reward opportunities in other REITs trading at lower prices.
