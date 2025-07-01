Rich Hill, Global Head of Real Estate Research & Strategy|Art Jones, Senior Director, Global Real Estate Research and Strategy|Madhan Rengarajan, CFA, Senior Director, Capital Markets Research| Daniel Tomaselli, Manager, Global Research| Jonathan Frank, Manager, Global Research & Strategy|JD Stehwien, Senior Analyst, Global Research|Thomas McGing, Analyst, Global Research
2025 Mid-Year Update: Inside Real Estate Outlook - Back To Basics
Summary
- Foreign investors may seek to hedge the currency risk of U.S. commercial real estate. This comes at a cost.
- U.S. listed REITs were resilient against a challenging backdrop as they returned +2.1% year-to-date.
- The U.S. commercial real estate market has become far more diversified over the past two decades.
