I have covered British Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNY) (OTCPK:LGGNF) (LGEN in London) several times on SA; here is the latest post. Hence, I will skip the company's description and mention only that the life insurer
Legal & General: Despite Modest Gains, The Stock Remains Alluring
Summary
- LGEN offers an attractive ~8.6% dividend yield, with its modest growth, supported by solid solvency and capital generation metrics under the new CEO's transformation plan.
- Despite recent outperformance and a 24% annual USD return, the stock remains undervalued, with further upside from buybacks, profit growth, and asset management expansion.
- The transformation targets 6-9% annual operating profit growth, combining yield, buybacks, and growth for potential high-teens to low-twenties total returns.
- Key risks include execution of the transformation, competition in the UK PRT market, and lumpy deal flow, but LGEN's diversified channels and international expansion offer resilience.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGEN, EPD, APO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.