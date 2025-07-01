Trump Gives Fed New Mandate

James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • President Trump's spending bill and push for lower rates will drive liquidity, boosting stocks and bonds but pressuring the U.S. dollar and inflation.
  • The Fed's likely dovish shift and SLR reduction will unleash trillions in bank balance sheet capacity, supporting risk assets in the near term.
  • Aggressive rate cuts risk a steepening yield curve, higher long-term yields, and renewed inflation, threatening the dollar's strength and investor appetite.
  • While U.S. assets should benefit, the real risk is holding cash; international stocks and commodities may outperform as U.S. policy stokes volatility.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Handcrafted figurines of famous people from all over the world, for sale in the Christmas market in Naples, Italy.

Gennaro Leonardi

Thesis Summary

With President Trump’s new Big Beautiful Bill likely to be approved, it looks like the spending train is not going to stop this presidency.

And if the spending isn’t going to stop, then we need a

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
24.35K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News