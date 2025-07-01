In recent months, markets have whipsawed amid changes in trade policy, geopolitical shocks, concerns about fiscal sustainability, challenges to central bank independence, technological advancements, and earnings surprises in both directions. Despite this, stocks and bonds in much of the world are close to where they began
Balancing Act: Building Resilient Portfolios In A Changing Landscape
Summary
- A disciplined, balanced allocation across assets and regions can help counteract behavioral biases (such as fear or overconfidence) and support more consistent, long-term investment outcomes.
- Systematic equity investing – using diversified factor exposures including value, quality, growth, and momentum – can provide durable sources of excess return potential and help portfolios weather policy shocks and market volatility.
- In multi-asset portfolios, our global outlook favors diversified equity exposure across regions, longer-maturity fixed income in the U.K. and Australia, and high quality securitized credit in the U.S.
