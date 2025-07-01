Platinum, a metal massively ignored by investors in the last several years, started rallying in May this year following gold’s impressive price surge. Many analysts say that platinum serves as an alternative to gold in investors’ perception. Some market players consider gold to
Platinum Is Playing The Role Of Gold In Investors' Eyes
Summary
- Platinum's recent rally is driven by gold's price surge, supply deficits, and rising jewelry demand in China, but these factors may be temporary.
- Platinum lacks gold's monetary status but is seen as a cheaper hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, especially as gold becomes expensive.
- Supply constraints and ongoing substitution for palladium in autos support prices, yet EV growth limits long-term demand.
- I believe loose monetary policy will support precious metals, but platinum's rally may fade as supply deficits resolve. Investors should be cautious.
