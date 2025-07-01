The S&P 500, NVIDIA Corporation, and NASDAQ 100 all hit new highs this past week; however, investments in gold, gold miners, and junior gold miners have meaningfully outperformed them, as have
The S&P 500 And Nvidia Hit New Highs, But Rotation Trades Are Smarter
Summary
- We are witnessing a major rotation from US mega-cap tech and cap-weighted indices into gold, gold miners, commodities, and international/emerging markets.
- This shift is driven by a weaker dollar, higher interest rates, inflation, and overvaluation in US equities, signaling a new multi-year investment paradigm.
- Value, small cap, and out-of-favor sectors now offer superior risk/reward, while gold and gold miners are emerging as safe havens and strong earnings prospects.
- Our counsel: trim mega-cap tech and long bonds, add to small-cap value, gold, miners, and select international/emerging markets for outperformance and risk reduction.
