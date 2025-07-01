My coverage of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has treated me well in what has been a relatively unusual first half of the year for the tech sector and market at large. The stock is
Nvidia Is Beating A Dead Horse That Simply Isn't Dead: China
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation remains a Buy in my books, despite trading at an all-time high.
- Strong AI infrastructure demand and robust supply chain signals from Micron and SK Hynix support further upside for Nvidia, in my opinion.
- Geopolitical risks in China are offset by aggressive expansion in Europe and the Middle East, positioning Nvidia for global AI leadership.
- Quantum computing is emerging as a new growth driver, with Nvidia's Cuda Q platform positioning the company ahead of the curve in innovation.
- I hereon share my sentiment on NVDA stock and why I see more upsides ahead.
