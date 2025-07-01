MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Erik David Gershwind - CEO & Director
Kristen Actis-Grande - Executive VP & CFO
Martina McIsaac - President & COO
Ryan Thomas Mills - Head of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Christopher M. Dankert - Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division
David John Manthey - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Patrick Michael Baumann - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Ryan James Merkel - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Ryan Patrick Cooke - Wolfe Research, LLC
Thomas Allen Moll - Stephens Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the MSC Industrial Supply Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Mills, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ryan Thomas Mills
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.
Erik Gershwind, Chief Executive Officer; Martina McIsaac, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kristen Actis-Grande, Chief Financial Officer, are on the call with me today.
During today's call, we will refer to various financial data in the earnings presentation and operational statistics document, both of which can be found on our Investor Relations website.
Let me reference our safe harbor statement found on Slide 2 of the earnings presentation. Our comments on this call as well as the supplemental information we are providing on the website contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. Information about these risks are noted in
