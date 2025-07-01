As one of the largest specialized spectrum holders of private LTE networks across the US, Anterix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) continues to enjoy its domestic popularity and market presence. Its strong performance in recent quarters demonstrates its ability to
Anterix: Wide Spectrum Coverage And Robust Balance Sheet To Justify Upside
Summary
- Anterix's robust spectrum holdings, recurring revenues, and efficient business model drive strong financial performance and long-term growth potential.
- The company’s low-capital business model, healthy balance sheet, and exclusive 900 MHz spectrum position it as a dominant, future-ready player in private LTE.
- ATEX is undervalued relative to historical metrics, offering a 12–38% upside based on book value and cash per share ratios.
- Despite weak technical momentum, current price levels present attractive entry opportunities; I recommend a buy rating for Anterix.
