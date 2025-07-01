I previously suggested that CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ:CRWD) headwinds were just beginning. While the stock is up by a double-digit percentage since then, this has largely proven to be the case so far. CrowdStrike's Q1 results were the company's first genuinely bad results
CrowdStrike: Moving Past Outage Headwinds
Summary
- CrowdStrike's financial performance has deteriorated significantly in recent quarters, due to outage headwinds, macro volatility, and an increasingly competitive cybersecurity market.
- Despite near-term headwinds, the company's fundamentals remain solid. This includes robust RPO growth, low churn, and increasing customer module adoption.
- While CrowdStrike's growth is likely to begin rebounding in the coming quarters, its valuation is extremely high, leaving little room for upside.
