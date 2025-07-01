Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock continues to approach new all-time highs as relentless market optimism over the resilient AI spending environment persists. Yet when compared to the growing plate of growth risks and uncertainties ahead, Nvidia’s ballooning valuation
Nvidia: Everything Good Is Priced In And More
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's blistering rally this year has not only made it the world's most valuable company, but it's also catapulted the stock's market cap towards $4 trillion, which is uncharted territory.
- Yet NVDA stock's steep climb towards new record highs is in stark divergence from the ballooning challenges facing the AI spending environment and, inadvertently, Nvidia's growth outlook.
- This accordingly leaves limited room for error, as markets continue to expect nothing more than perfection from Nvidia despite a less compelling outlook ahead.
