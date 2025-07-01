Whoever missed the ozempic or overall GLP-1 wave the first time, which led to large gains in NVO stock, now has a second chance to get in due to the stock's downturn. In February, I wrote a Novo Nordisk (
Novo Nordisk: The Pullback Is Noise - The Buy Case Is Stronger Than Ever
Summary
- Novo Nordisk's fundamentals remain robust despite recent share price weakness, with strong sales and profit growth as well as a well-established pipeline.
- Concerns over CEO transition and compounding threats are overblown; FDA enforcement and strategic partnerships will redirect demand to branded Wegovy.
- An oral semaglutide approval later this year can help reignite share price momentum.
- At 16x forward earnings, Novo trades at a discount to historical and peer multiples, offering investors a compelling entry point with manageable risks.
- This isn't the first time NVO stock has experienced a large dip, but historically, the large dips have proven to be good buying opportunities, although a quick recovery isn't guaranteed.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NVO, NVON:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.