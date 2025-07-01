PFF: High And Sustainable Preferred Monthly Income Machine

Roberts Berzins, CFA
10.5K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF offers broad exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated preferred and hybrid securities, with a competitive 0.46% expense ratio due to BlackRock's scale.
  • The ETF is heavily weighted toward the financial sector, but maintains strong security-level diversification with over 440 holdings.
  • PFF aims to provide steady income streams with a lower correlation to equities, leveraging the seniority of preferred shares and hybrid bonds.
  • It is best suited for income-focused investors seeking diversification and relative safety, though investors should consider duration and opportunity cost risks.
Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept.

designer491

Introduction

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was established back in March 2007 with the goal of replicating the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated preferred and hybrid securities.

Of all the comparable preferred share ETFs, PFF

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA
10.5K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PFF ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News