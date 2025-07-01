Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is finally profitable again. It’s exceeding return targets. It’s returning capital. On paper, this should be the beginning of a multi-year re-rating. And yet, the stock isn’t anywhere remotely close to its all-time highs. It
Deutsche Bank Has Fixed Its Numbers, But Not Its Reputation
Summary
- Deutsche Bank is profitable, exceeding return targets and returning capital, but trades at a persistent discount due to a lack of market trust.
- Despite strong financials and capital return plans, the stock has outsized risk because of chronic regulatory and compliance failures.
- Valuation appears cheap versus peers, but the discount is justified by a history of repeated governance lapses and structural cultural issues.
- Deutsche Bank is correctly valued as a structurally discounted equity; the risks outweigh the numbers, making it a sell.
