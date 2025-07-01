New Gold: Generating Consistent Cash Flow At A Key Moment For Gold

Eliana Scialabba
Summary

  • New Gold expects 123% EPS growth in 2025, driven by operational leverage, rising margins, and disciplined cost management, positioning the company for strong profitability expansion.
  • With $213MM in liquidity and four consecutive quarters of positive FCF, New Gold demonstrates solid financial health and the capacity to fund growth without dilution.
  • Trading at a discount with forward multiples of 11.77x P/E and 5.52x EV/EBITDA, it offers a compelling valuation relative to industry peers amid improving fundamentals.
  • Full exposure to rising gold prices allows New Gold to maximize gains during this bullish cycle, providing investors with attractive upside potential as metal prices remain elevated.

Gold nuggets on black background.

scyther5

Investment Thesis

New Gold Inc. combines strong operational leverage with rising margins and attractive valuation. For 2025, EPS growth of 123%, EBITDA increase of 61.7% and revenues increase of 33.9%, with margins higher than the sector: EBITDA margin of 46.7% and ROE of 14.6%.

I am an individual investor with over five years of experience in personal investing, holding a PhD in Economics from UCEMA.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

