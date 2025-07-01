BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) is a closed-end fund with significant technology exposure, especially regarding the Magnificent 7 stocks that have AI-related growth upside. The BlackRock Science and Technology Trust offers investors the opportunity to combine tech exposure with
BST: Mag 7-Heavy CEF With An AI Catalyst (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- BST offers high-yield tech exposure, focusing on the Magnificent 7 stocks with strong AI-driven growth potential, especially Nvidia, Microsoft, and Broadcom.
- The CEF uses a covered call strategy, generating recurring option income distributed monthly to investors, enhancing total returns.
- The BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is heavily overweight the Magnificent 7 stocks, which are set to benefit from accelerating AI-led CapEx spending in the years ahead.
- BST trades at a 6% discount to NAV, wider than its historical average, and has delivered a triple-digit NAV return since inception.
- Key risks include sector concentration and reliance on continued AI CapEx growth; a slowdown could negatively impact returns, but current AI trends remain highly favorable.
