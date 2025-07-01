Palantir: Let's Talk About The Elephant In The Room (Valuation)
Summary
- The "elephant in the room" with Palantir Technologies is a FWD P/E above 200 and a market cap of 100X+ sales, reflecting expectations of accelerated growth. Is the market correct?
- Palantir’s unique position in the AI application layer, proven scalability, and alignment with Western values drive its potential to become a $1 trillion company, justifying its high valuation.
- Using Microsoft as a benchmark, Palantir needs $90B in revenue, $68B in gross profit, $23B in FCF, and a 40.3% revenue CAGR to be a $ 1 Trillion company.
- Palantir’s Q1 2025 revenue growth of 39% aligns with the required 40.3% CAGR, with US commercial revenue growth (71% y-o-y) suggesting potential to accelerate to 70% by 2026.
- Volatility is to be expected, and AI skeptics should avoid PLTR stock. But I rate once again PLTR stock a Strong Buy and reiterate my $250 5-years price target.
