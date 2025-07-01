Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) is producing at Lost Creek, with output ramping and pounds shipping. Shirley Basin is under construction and fully permitted. On paper, it looks like things are moving in the right direction. But costs are high, margins are thin, and cash burn is
Ur-Energy Is Moving Pounds -- But Not Making Money
Summary
- Ur-Energy is producing at Lost Creek and advancing Shirley Basin, but high costs and thin margins keep the financials under pressure.
- No production revenue was booked in Q1, cash burn remains significant, and the company’s valuation is not supported by current cash flows.
- Strong contracts provide revenue visibility, but execution risk is high, and any slip in uranium prices or project timelines could force a capital raise.
- With high costs and uncertain profitability, URG remains a HOLD until margins improve and production translates into sustainable cash flow.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.