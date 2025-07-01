AppLovin: Time To Hit The Pause Button

Bluesea Research
8.56K Followers

Summary

  • AppLovin reported excellent results in the previous quarter with significant YoY improvement in margins and revenue.
  • While revenue increased by over 40% YoY in the previous quarter, all major expense items, including the cost of revenue and R&D have seen a YoY decrease.
  • However, the advertising adjusted EBITDA has already reached 81%, which leaves little room for further margin expansion.
  • AppLovin is trading at 28.13 times the EPS estimate for the fiscal year ending December 2026, and there is a wide gap in forward EPS estimates, which increases risk.

Social Media Communication

We Are

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) stock has seen a roller coaster ride in YTD and the stock is back where it was at the beginning of 2025. The previous earnings numbers have been very positive, which easily beat the EPS

This article was written by

Bluesea Research
8.56K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News