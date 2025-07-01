AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) stock has seen a roller coaster ride in YTD and the stock is back where it was at the beginning of 2025. The previous earnings numbers have been very positive, which easily beat the EPS
AppLovin: Time To Hit The Pause Button
Summary
- AppLovin reported excellent results in the previous quarter with significant YoY improvement in margins and revenue.
- While revenue increased by over 40% YoY in the previous quarter, all major expense items, including the cost of revenue and R&D have seen a YoY decrease.
- However, the advertising adjusted EBITDA has already reached 81%, which leaves little room for further margin expansion.
- AppLovin is trading at 28.13 times the EPS estimate for the fiscal year ending December 2026, and there is a wide gap in forward EPS estimates, which increases risk.
