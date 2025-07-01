Alphabet: Still The Most Underappreciated AI Powerhouse In Tech
Summary
- Alphabet is fundamentally strong, growing double digits, and trading at a rare discount versus Big Tech peers despite regulatory and AI headline noise.
- Google is aggressively integrating AI across its ecosystem, tightening operations, and rewarding shareholders with dividends and buybacks, all while maintaining robust cash flow.
- Monte Carlo simulations and financials suggest more upside than downside, with realistic targets in the $210–$225 range if nothing dramatic happens.
- I rate Alphabet a 'Buy' (down from 'Strong Buy'), recommending entry under $180 and adding more below $170, as the market is overly focused on risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
