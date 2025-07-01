Alphabet: Still The Most Underappreciated AI Powerhouse In Tech

Motti Sapir
745 Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet is fundamentally strong, growing double digits, and trading at a rare discount versus Big Tech peers despite regulatory and AI headline noise.
  • Google is aggressively integrating AI across its ecosystem, tightening operations, and rewarding shareholders with dividends and buybacks, all while maintaining robust cash flow.
  • Monte Carlo simulations and financials suggest more upside than downside, with realistic targets in the $210–$225 range if nothing dramatic happens.
  • I rate Alphabet a 'Buy' (down from 'Strong Buy'), recommending entry under $180 and adding more below $170, as the market is overly focused on risks.

Google Chicago Fulton Market building. Google is a technology company known for search engine, browser and online advertising.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been on a wild ride this year. It hit a 52-week high of $208.70 back in early February but by April the stock had come all the way down to $152, which is when I put

This article was written by

Motti Sapir
745 Followers
With over 15 years of experience in the markets and a degree in economics, I focus on breaking down companies with clarity and discipline. My goal is to give individual investors a straightforward, honest view—what’s working, what isn’t, and where the risks and opportunities actually are. I don’t chase narratives. I follow the numbers and the business underneath.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News