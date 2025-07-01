Robinhood: Crypto Trading Volume For June Makes Me Pause (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s aggressive crypto product expansion, including tokenized stocks and perpetuals, is going to drive its next leg of growth, specifically in the EU.
- HOOD stock is now up over 107% since I initiated with a Buy back in March based on my tracking of crypto trading volume.
- I'm downgrading to a Hold now because of what I've found from tracking crypto trading: lower crypto trading volume for April, May, and mostly June.
- I think the stock is higher risk in the near-term, considering that the lower volume traded could show up on earnings and not be digested well by the market post-runup.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Robinhood stock and why I think investors should cool off from adding at current levels.
