Robinhood: Crypto Trading Volume For June Makes Me Pause (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s aggressive crypto product expansion, including tokenized stocks and perpetuals, is going to drive its next leg of growth, specifically in the EU.
  • HOOD stock is now up over 107% since I initiated with a Buy back in March based on my tracking of crypto trading volume.
  • I'm downgrading to a Hold now because of what I've found from tracking crypto trading: lower crypto trading volume for April, May, and mostly June.
  • I think the stock is higher risk in the near-term, considering that the lower volume traded could show up on earnings and not be digested well by the market post-runup.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on Robinhood stock and why I think investors should cool off from adding at current levels.

Investment thesis

I initiated my coverage on Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in late March with a buy at $48 per share, and doubled down on that call in May.

I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

