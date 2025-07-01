Unlike the decade leading up to 2025, US stocks are no longer the best performing asset class this year. Most of the 6% year-to-date return on US stocks was earned in June, which returned 5%. Gold and foreign stocks are the best
A Review Of Asset Class Investment Performance In The First Half Of 2025
Summary
- US stocks have lost their top performance spot in 2025, with gold and foreign equities outperforming and most US gains coming in June.
- The US stock market remains extremely expensive, suggesting lower future returns; diversification is finally rewarding investors after a decade of US dominance.
- Target Date Funds (TDFs) are heavily concentrated in US stocks and bonds, exposing retirees to significant risk in the next market downturn.
- Safe TDFs, with higher allocations to Treasuries and TIPS, are better positioned for the next crash, highlighting the need for safer retirement solutions.
