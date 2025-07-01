A Review Of Asset Class Investment Performance In The First Half Of 2025

Ronald Surz
  • US stocks have lost their top performance spot in 2025, with gold and foreign equities outperforming and most US gains coming in June.
  • The US stock market remains extremely expensive, suggesting lower future returns; diversification is finally rewarding investors after a decade of US dominance.
  • Target Date Funds (TDFs) are heavily concentrated in US stocks and bonds, exposing retirees to significant risk in the next market downturn.
  • Safe TDFs, with higher allocations to Treasuries and TIPS, are better positioned for the next crash, highlighting the need for safer retirement solutions.

Businessman analyzes the graph of trend market growth in 2025 and plans business growth and profit increase in the year 2025. plan finances of the business

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Unlike the decade leading up to 2025, US stocks are no longer the best performing asset class this year. Most of the 6% year-to-date return on US stocks was earned in June, which returned 5%. Gold and foreign stocks are the best

