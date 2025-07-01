Rheinmetall AG is having a banner year, with stock prices surging to unprecedented heights. Back in January, you could pick up shares for less than $650, whereas now a single share will set you back north of $2000. Strong share price and revenue growth
Rheinmetall Is Ready For War But Priced For A Retreat
Summary
- Rheinmetall's stock has surged on European rearmament, but the current valuation is too high to justify a large investment right now.
- Strong revenue growth and a robust order backlog support long-term prospects, yet much future upside appears already priced in.
- Geopolitical factors, including EU spending diversification and US competition, may limit Rheinmetall's market share gains.
- I recommend a diversified European defense ETF for exposure, maintaining a hold on Rheinmetall until valuation becomes more attractive.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.