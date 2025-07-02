The commodities world is different from traditional securities. Traditional securities like equities and bonds are very straight forward, since they represent direct obligations of the underlying operating entities. Commodities by definition have a physical aspect to them, and commodities trading was derived from the
UNG: Natural Gas Exposure Via This ETF
Summary
- The United States Natural Gas Fund offers exposure to natural gas via front-month futures, not physical gas, due to storage and delivery challenges.
- The ETF suffers from roll costs in contango markets, causing long-term NAV decay and significant underperformance versus spot prices.
- UNG is best used as a short-term trading tool, not a buy-and-hold investment, given its high volatility and persistent value erosion.
- Key advantages include liquidity and options availability, but investors face tax complexities and should avoid holding UNG for extended periods.
