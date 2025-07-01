Last year, days before the election, I published a neutral outlook on the Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB:FNMA) in "Fannie Mae: Rising Multifamily Vacancies And Inventories Suggest Home Valuation Peak". At the time, I expected a Donald Trump
Fannie Mae: Buy The Rumor, Sell The News
Summary
- Federal National Mortgage Association's recent rally is driven by privatization rumors, but lacks a clear framework or timeline, making it vulnerable to disappointment and downside risk.
- Current capitalization is inadequate for true privatization; meaningful release is unlikely before 2030, and interim solutions may create political and financial risks.
- At $9.3, FNMA is around the midpoint of my post-sale fair value range, given its profit potential, dilution risk, and housing market headwinds, which limit the rewards of privatization.
- The current sale plan, which involves offering an IPO while keeping the company in guaranteed conservatorship, is likely to be politically viewed negatively as another "privatized profits, socialized losses" situation.
- Housing market fundamentals are deteriorating, with rising inventories and delinquencies likely to add undue pressure to a potential public offering.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.