Alphabet: The Margin Of Safety Has Vanished (Rating Downgrade)

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group

Summary

  • After a 20%+ price run-up, I am downgrading Alphabet Inc. to "Hold." The stock now appears fully valued, with the previous margin of safety having vanished.
  • Major U.S. antitrust rulings have branded Alphabet a monopolist, with the potential for a forced divestiture of assets like Chrome now posing a significant threat.
  • An antitrust process similar to the one in the U.S. is taking place in the European Union, putting the company at risk of a record $4.7 billion fine.
  • Underreported Russian lawsuits are expanding into new jurisdictions, creating fragmented global legal risks and potential asset seizures that, I believe, are not yet fully priced in.
  • The fundamental shift from "searching" to getting direct answers from AI assistants threatens to cannibalize Google's core business, even with its own AI. So, I'm downgrading to Hold.

Digital marketing concept, Businessman using laptop with Ads dashboard digital marketing strategy analysis for branding. online advertisement, ad on website and social media. SEO. SMM.

Boy Wirat

My Thesis Update

I've been covering Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock here on Seeking Alpha since March 2024, initially rating the stock as a "Hold," but then raising my rating to "Buy"

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
8.44K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News