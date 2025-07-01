Investing in dividend stocks can be fun and rewarding. It's a time-tested strategy that works, and over the long run, the results can be incredible. We've all heard the stories about long-term investors like Warren Buffett, now collecting massive yields-on-costs
VIGI: The Challenges Of Dividend Investing In A Late Bull Market
Summary
- If done right, dividend investing remains a proven and rewarding strategy.
- Current valuations for most ETFs, including VIGI, are historically high, increasing risk and lowering expected long-term returns for new investors.
- VIGI offers broad international diversification but disappoints with a sub-2% yield and a P/E ratio near 26x, making it less attractive for value-focused investors.
- In today's late-cycle market, I recommend a cautious, contrarian approach: prioritize value and defensive stocks, and avoid blindly chasing overvalued ETFs.
