Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jia Ming Eow as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
TSM: Why I Added To My Biggest Position
Summary
- TSMC is poised to benefit significantly from the ongoing AI boom due to its dominant foundry market share.
- TSMC may be seen as lagging behind the broader AI market and be seen as undervalued from its low P/E and high CAGR.
- TSMC manufactures the world's most advanced chips, especially those smaller than 5nm, positioning it as a leader in the industry.
- TSMC large moat maintain its high growth with CAGR around 20% for 2024-2029 and majority market share in the industry.
- TSMC risks such as China invading Taiwan priced in may be overblown due to unlikelihood of China invade Taiwan without US intervening.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.