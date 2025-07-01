APi Group: Valuation Has Already Priced In The Upsides
Summary
- APi Group's inspection-first strategy and recurring revenue model drive high-margin growth and give confidence in achieving long-term EBITDA margin targets.
- Successful M&A execution and expansion into new verticals, like elevator services, add strong growth engines and a long runway for recurring revenue.
- Specialty Services backlog growth and improved visibility de-risk near-term forecasts, supporting a more positive growth outlook into 2H25 and 2026.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.