One of the hardest-hit businesses during the pandemic was AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). The movie theater giant was forced to close its theaters for a time and saw heavily reduced attendance for a number of years, putting a
AMC Entertainment's Debt Transaction Is Heavily Dilutive
Summary
- AMC's recent debt transaction improves liquidity but has significant dilution for shareholders, pushing the share count above 500 million.
- Despite a Q2 box office rebound, AMC's balance sheet remains distressed, with a large equity deficit and ongoing debt concerns.
- Shares trade at a steep discount to its key peer due to financial instability, and further dilution is possible to address other borrowings.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.