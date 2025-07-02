Dime Community Bancshares: Preferred Shares Offer Better Income And Return
Summary
- Dime Community Bancshares has improved margins due to lower borrowing costs and a better loan-to-deposit ratio, despite tepid loan growth.
- Loan performance risks remain, with rising nonperforming assets and a low allowance for credit losses, making common shares less attractive.
- The baby bond DCOMG trades above par and faces call risk, reducing its yield to call to 6.68%, less appealing than headline yield.
- Preferred shares DCOMP, trading at a discount, offer a 7.47% yield and favorable tax treatment, making them the best current income option.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DCOMG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.