Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Thrivent Asset Management
1 Follower

Summary

  • Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund trailed the Russell Midcap Index during the quarter and underperformed over the last 12 months.
  • With valuation spreads widening and company insiders buying more stock, we are more focused on valuation.
  • However, with the Federal Reserve on hold and fiscal policy cutting spending, we are moving slowly, as economic uncertainty is incredibly high.

Abstract Finance Technology Concept

koto_feja

Performance factors

Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund underperformed the Russell Midcap benchmark during the quarter and underperformed over the last 12 months.

The Information Technology, Health Care, and Consumer Discretionary quarterly underperformance was mostly offset by the Industrial, Consumer Staple, and Financial outperformance.

This article was written by

Thrivent Asset Management
1 Follower
Thrivent has offered investment products since 1970. The investment adviser for our funds is Thrivent Asset Management, LLC (TAM), a subsidiary of Thrivent. A membership-owned fraternal organization, Thrivent has provided holistic financial services and dedication to serving our clients for more than 100 years. Thrivent Distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA, is the distributor for Thrivent Mutual Funds and Thrivent Variable Portfolios. ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, is the distributor for Thrivent ETFs. Thrivent Distributors, LLC is the marketing agent for Thrivent ETFs. Asset management services for the Thrivent Mutual Funds and Thrivent ETFs are provided by Thrivent Asset Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Thrivent Asset Management, LLC also provides sponsors of managed accounts with non-discretionary investment advice in the form of model portfolios. Thrivent Variable Portfolios are advised by Thrivent, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Thrivent Distributors, LLC and Thrivent Asset Management, LLC are both subsidiaries of Thrivent, the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Thrivent or any of its subsidiaries. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Thrivent, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the Thrivent's official channels.

Recommended For You

About TMSIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TMSIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMSIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News