EV Wars: Who's The Winner?

Jul. 02, 2025 7:00 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group

Summary

  • BYD stands out as the best investment due to its scale, profitability, integrated supply chain, and strong growth outpacing the broader EV market.
  • XPeng's explosive delivery growth highlights strong consumer appeal, but lack of profitability makes it vulnerable in the ongoing price war.
  • Xiaomi's rapid entry and scale in EVs, backed by its profitable electronics business, make it a compelling growth story if execution remains strong.
  • Investors should remain cautious of high China exposure and industry cyclicality, as these factors introduce significant risks to EV stocks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A car made of leaves with an exhaust trail of leaves

Richard Drury

Article Thesis

Many electric vehicle companies released their delivery numbers for June and the second quarter on July 1. We will take a look at how these companies fared and what it could mean for their stocks -- the industry

What Does Focusing On Cash Flow Get You?

At Cash Flow Club, we focus on businesses with strong cash generation, ideally with a wide moat and significant durability. When these companies are bought at the right time, that can be highly rewarding for us. If you are interested in joining our community, start right here!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber
52.56K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYDDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYDDY--
BYD Company Limited
BYDDF--
BYD Company Limited
TSLA--
Tesla, Inc.
NIO--
NIO Inc.
LI--
Li Auto Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News