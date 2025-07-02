iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT:CA) is an excellent way for Canada-based investors looking for an all-in-one ETF package, with low fees, in order to get exposure to the global equity market (with a priority given
XEQT: A Simple Way To Invest In Global Equities
Summary
- iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio offers Canadian investors a low-cost, all-in-one global equity ETF with automatic rebalancing and strong diversification, prioritizing North American markets.
- With a 0.20% management expense ratio and a stable 2.05% dividend yield, XEQT is cheaper and has slightly outperformed its main competitor, VEQT.
- Since inception, XEQT has delivered a robust 12.08% annual return, closely tracking its benchmark and maintaining a conservative risk profile versus peers.
- While XEQT is nearly 100% equities and unhedged for currency, its simplicity, cost, and BlackRock’s reputation make it a top passive equity choice for Canadians.
