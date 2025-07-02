Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is a mortgage REIT that I previously rated a Buy in January, but I have since reconsidered and now re-rate it a Hold. With concerns about capital allocation in Q1, I've come to believe management needs a
Invesco Mortgage Capital: Another Of My Mistakes (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I downgrade Invesco Mortgage Capital to Hold, due to concerns about management's capital allocation and lack of shareholder value creation.
- Dividend cuts and common share dilution occurred, despite stable book value and rising distributable EPS, raising questions about management's strategy.
- While external factors like potential Fed rate cuts could benefit IVR, the high yield ironically poses a risk as well.
- Without a shift in management's approach to capital returns, I no longer see IVR as a Buy, regardless of external tailwinds.
