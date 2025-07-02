The Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TNA) is a leveraged ETF designed to achieve 3x the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index. Because this is a leveraged fund, performance is only targeted on a day-to-day
TNA: Tariff Policy May Overshadow Rate Policy For Small-Caps
Summary
- TNA offers 3x daily exposure to the Russell 2000, making it suitable for active traders but not for long-term investors.
- Small-cap stocks may struggle in an inflationary environment, even if interest rates decline, due to higher import costs and tighter margins resulting from tariff policy.
- Holding TNA beyond a single day exposes investors to compounding risks and value decay, especially during consecutive down days.
- Given these risks and the current macroeconomic context, I recommend a 'Sell' rating on TNA for most investors.
