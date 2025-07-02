With the S&P 500 notching fresh new highs, I continue to be nervous about valuations, especially amid large cap growth stocks. Surprisingly, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has been left out of the party this year, as investors questioned the company's AI strategy
Salesforce: Growth At A Reasonable Price
Summary
- Salesforce is undervalued compared to peers, despite strong fundamentals and a broad product portfolio that supports vendor consolidation trends.
- Agentic AI tools, especially Agentforce, are driving new growth and position Salesforce as a leader in enterprise AI innovation.
- Profitability has improved significantly, with margins now in the low-30s, reflecting a successful shift from growth-at-all-costs to efficiency.
- With raised guidance and reasonable valuation multiples, I recommend staying long Salesforce to capture upside from AI momentum and a potential rebound.
