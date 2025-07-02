On its own, the fact that Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock nearly doubled on Tuesday doesn't mean that WOLF has become a 'meme' stock. There was some important news, as a proposed pre-packaged restructuring announced last week is moving forward. And
Wolfspeed: Equity And Debt Divergence Raises Post-Rally Concern
Summary
- Wolfspeed stock nearly doubled after restructuring news, but debt markets didn't share the optimism, signaling a valuation disconnect.
- Post-restructuring of WOLF, current shareholders receive only 5% of Newco, with most equity going to convertible holders and Renesas, pending regulatory approval.
- Credit markets value Newco far lower than the equity market, suggesting convertible holders may sell shares quickly post-restructuring.
- Despite growth potential, uncertainty in end markets and factory utilization makes it hard to bet against the credit market's more cautious stance.
