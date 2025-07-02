Night Watch Investment Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter

I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

We are pleased that our portfolio showed resilience during the elevated market volatility in March and April. Our decision during Q1 to cut back on names with strong correlation to GDP and elevated debt levels paid off when the market briefly panicked about the uncertainty caused by the proposed tariffs.

During Q2, many of our investment theses worked out as expected. We had many large contributors: Haypp, Allfunds, X-Fab (OTCPK:XFABF), Marex (MRX), GOGO (GOGO), Dream International (OTCPK:DRMMF) and Mr. Cooper (COOP), with only one large detractor: Endava (DAVA).

Furthermore, 38% of the portfolio is invested in currencies that are not pegged to the USD. The FX headwind of last year turned into a tailwind this year.

Portfolio

Night Watch manages a global value strategy that differentiates on the following points:

Catalyst – We predominantly buy value companies with an identifiable catalyst for a rerating. Catalysts can include industry tailwinds or company-specific events (e.g., earnings inflection, CEO changes, refinancing).

Inside Ownership – We aim to find companies where management has considerable ownership in the company. We consider this alignment of interest to be an important determinant of share price performance.

Unique Names – To differentiate from a long list of other value strategies, we seek unique portfolio holdings that have little overlap with a typical wealth management portfolio. We thus aim to provide our LPs with diversification from their other investments in addition to strong performance.

The portfolio as of June 30th, 2025 is as follows:

Theme Weight Positions Insider Ownership Catalyst Housing 7.9% 2 1/2 1/2 Consumer 9.5% 3 2/3 3/3 Aerospace 11.4% 2 1/2 2/2 Counter-cyclicals 8.7% 2 1/2 2/2 Offshore Energy 4.2% 2 1/2 2/2 US Onshoring/ Fiscal Stimulus 8.4% 1 1/1 1/1 Chinese Consumer 9.6% 3 1/3 2/3 Europe – Quality names for value price 40.1% 9 6/9 8/9 Event Driven/ Other 5.9% 3 1/3 3/3 Funding Shorts -11.1% Cash 5.4% Total 100% 27 15/27 24/27 Click to enlarge

Largest positions:

Haypp (9.1%)

Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) (8.4%)

Marex (8.2%)

X-FAB Silicon Foundries (7.5%)

AAR Corp (AIR) (7.1%)

Strategy Update

For decades, free trade was the foundation of America’s global influence. That changed on April 2nd, when President Trump shocked the world by slapping tariffs on all imports, effectively freezing global trade overnight. For about a week the Trump Administration pretended not to care about the stock market. When bonds also started sliding a week later, the US reversed course and significantly reduced most tariffs.

At Night Watch, our edge is in picking undiscovered companies that are about to experience a positive inflection in earnings. We don’t have an edge in predicting what President Trump’s next tweet will be, and therefore we make no attempt to forecast overall market direction. We made the conscious decision to not add to our net exposure during the sell-off in April. We target a net exposure around 100%, and we averaged well below that during the quarter.

We follow a diverse set of industries and are able to rapidly reposition in case an external factor such as politics changes the winners and the losers. The proposed tariffs, as well as the tax legislation that is currently being negotiated by the US Senate, will impact some industries and we have repositioned accordingly.

As an example, a potential loser from changes to the remittance tax is Remitly (RELY). As a provider of digital remittance services, which helps immigrants send money back to their home country, RELY is largely exposed to documented immigrants. After all, you need a bank account in order to transact with them. The new tax legislation proposed a 3.5% remittance tax on all non-citizens, including legal immigrants. Even though it is likely that exceptions will be made for legal residents, this can still severely impair RELY’s business, so we sold our entire position in RELY.

A potential beneficiary of the new legislation is Camping World (CWH), the largest RV dealer in the U.S. With a focus on affordable trailers, CWH continues to gain share in a domestically concentrated industry that’s been in decline since 2022. Despite limited exposure to tariffs – most RVs are built in Elkhart, Indiana – RV stocks sold off in April. The new bill proposes to make RV mortgage interest and trailer floorplan financing fully tax deductible, cutting monthly costs for customers by ~10%. We've owned CWH since inception for its share gains and valuation, but it lacked a catalyst. The recent dip, paired with this legislative tailwind, prompted us to add to the position.

Counter-cyclical basket

Since inception of the fund in January 2024, we have always sought to allocate to several counter-cyclical companies. The idea is that even in the event of a recession, part of our portfolio would still perform well. Currently, our countercyclical basket is predominantly made up of Marex (MRX), a company we first acquired in May of 2024 at $19, versus $39 today.

MRX is a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM). They are the company you call if you want to trade oil futures on a major futures exchange such as ICE or CME. Over the years, trading volumes in such futures have grown rapidly as financial players have joined the industrials (e.g., an oil producer) in the trading of such products. Meanwhile, the number of FCMs has halved since 2002, as banks chose to exit due to stringent capital requirements and small players can’t bear the increasing compliance costs.

But what really makes Marex attractive today is the fact that they outperform during periods of high volatility. When oil prices skyrocket due to an Israel-Iran conflict, volumes go up. When FX moves rapidly, they trade more FX futures. As a market maker in those commodities, spreads open up which helps their profitability.

Finally, to manage counterparty risk, MRX might call on their clients to post more margin, on which they then earn interest income. For that reason, MRX is a great stock to own during moments of market panic. We added aggressively during the sell-off in April.

Position Updates

Haypp

Haypp (HAYPP SS) has been in the Night Watch portfolio since early 2024 and it has been detailed in our Q1 2024 letter. As a reminder, they are the largest e-commerce platform for nicotine pouches, which some of you might know under the most popular brand name ‘Zyn’ by Philip Morris. The restrictions on paid advertising makes it impossible for competitors to ‘buy’ market share, providing Haypp with a moat.

Demand for nicotine pouches in new markets such as the US is growing rapidly, with further growth coming from the shift to online purchasing. By owning Haypp, we get rapid growth combined with a defensible moat, for what we believe to be 10x 2026 EV / EBITDA.

In April, we visited Haypp’s investor day in Stockholm. Other than hearing management’s new mid-term targets of 18-25% organic top-line growth at a 4-7% EBIT margin, we got a better look at their ‘insights’ product which they sell to their suppliers. Given the large volumes of products that transact over Haypp’s website, they have the industry’s best insights into consumer behavior: popular flavors and the best time to launch a new product or an advertisement campaign. Having spoken to some of those suppliers, we have learned how much those insights are valued, especially given the number of late entrants that want to take share from Philip Morris. In an industry where advertisement is impeded by regulation, Haypp is the key to launching a new product. For Haypp, this provides a very high margin business in what is otherwise a traditionally lower margin e-commerce business.

With Haypp, we continuously balance the regulatory risk related to being in the nicotine business with the fact that this is a near-monopoly and the only pure-play on nicotine pouches, which might be the fastest growing category in consumer-packaged goods. Haypp is currently our largest position.

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

In Q3 2024 we wrote about X-FAB Silicon Foundries (XFAB FP). As a reminder, X-FAB is a manufacturer of analog semiconductors, which are used in industrial, medical and automotive applications. As an example, they manufacture the chip that measures your car’s tire pressure, adjusts your side mirrors, or enables your self-driving functionality.

With automotive being 67% of revenue, they are very dependent on the automotive cycle. While the long-term demand for automotive chips is growing rapidly, in the short-term the cycle is heavily influenced by changes in inventory at the automotive manufacturers.

We acquired our shares during 2024 at prices anywhere from €10 down to €4. In hindsight, we were a few quarters too early in calling the bottom of the destocking cycle, but we are now hearing encouraging signs of a gradual recovery across the automotive semiconductor industry.

Our current enthusiasm is not just based on a near-term recovery in demand for automotive chips. As we wrote earlier, over the last 2 years XFAB has spent a little over $1b on upgrading and expanding their manufacturing facilities. This is a material number for a company with a market cap below $900m. The Capex program concluded this quarter, and after a brief qualifying period, this new capacity should add materially to earnings in 2026.

Profit growth since the 2016 IPO has been impressive. However, as a Belgian small-cap, the company has been overlooked and has received no credit for this achievement. We have frequently engaged with management on how to address this gap between perception and reality. A great first step is management’s announcement to return cash to shareholders through a dividend, starting in H2 2025.

CEO Rudi de Winter, who already owns ~25% of the company, has purchased €3.4m of additional shares during 2024. This company hits all our criteria: very attractive valuation, 2 near term catalysts, and entrepreneurial management with skin in the game. We continue to believe that XFAB is worth 3-4x the current share price, or more in case of a sale.

Dream International

The Night Watch strategy focuses on 3 different criteria when selecting companies: valuation, a positive inflection in earnings or catalyst, and inside ownership. Our ideal investment hits all 3 criteria. Occasionally, we end up buying something that scores very well on only 2 out of 3.

An example is Dream International (1126 HK), a company we have frequently mentioned in our letters. Dream is a Korean company, listed in Hong Kong, with manufacturing facilities in Vietnam. They manufacture plush animals and plastic figures such as Mickey Mouse – which they manufacture for Disneyland Tokyo and Shanghai, and Funko – which they sell to the US. While this sounds like a mediocre quality business – the business literally exists of 25,000 seamstresses sewing Mickey Mouse – Dream has a cost advantage. They were timely to move operations to China when Korean manufacturing became too expensive, and they were the first to move operations from China to Vietnam when Chinese labor got expensive.

Naturally, the proposed 46% tariffs on Vietnam would have impacted their sales to the US. However, when Vietnamese tariffs dropped to 10%, while Chinese tariffs remained in place, they suddenly had an even larger cost advantage versus their China-based competition.

We acquired a 2-3% position in Dream in early 2024. With a 4x P/E multiple, large net cash position and ~15% dividend yield we believed that the company would still easily hit our return threshold, despite lacking a clear catalyst.

A few weeks ago, we woke up to the news, or rumor, that Dream is involved in the manufacturing of Labubu (see picture). As we have since learned, Labubu is a collectible figurine sold by Pop-Mart that has reached a level of popularity which reminds us of Beanie Babies in the 90’s. Labubu is hot, and consumers line up for multiple hours to buy one. Dream shares rallied significantly on the news. We do not know how much Dream stands to make as part of this arrangement. At best, Dream stands to make money for as long as Labubu is popular. At 10x P/E, the company is no longer cheap. We closed our position in Dream for a ~160% return since our first purchase, including dividends. Sometimes you get lucky in which case it’s time to move on to the next investment!

Conclusion

We continue to see a lot of opportunities in global equity markets. During the quarter we attended a conference in New York, visited various companies in Sweden and Israel, and initiated research on a dozen other companies. The pipeline is rich. We added 5 new positions to the portfolio and intend to grow the sizing of those positions as our conviction grows.

Performance

During the second quarter of 2025, Night Watch Investment Management LP appreciated by 23.31% net of fees. YTD performance stands at 20.71%.

Night Watch Investment Partners LP – Net Performance (in USD) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Year 2024 -0.82% 0.58% 7.09% -0.24% 5.14% -5.20% 9.11% -0.23% -1.34% -2.40% 2.10% -2.92% 10.30% 2025 2.56% -0.45% -4.12% 1.03% 8.94% 12.04% 20.71% Since Inception, Total: Since Inception, CAGR: 33.15% 21.03% Click to enlarge

We look forward to updating you after the next quarter.

On behalf of the Night Watch team,

Roderick van Zuylen, Chief Investment Officer

Eileen Ke, Chief Operating Officer

Important Disclosures This document was prepared by Night Watch Investment Management, LLC (“NWIM”) on July 1st, 2025, based on information available as of July 1st, 2025, and is subject to amendment. The information and opinions contained in this document (including information obtained from third-party sources) are for background purposes only and do not purport to be full or complete, and do not in any way constitute personalized investment advice or an investment recommendation on the part of NWIM. No representation, warranty, or undertaking, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document, and no liability is accepted as to the accuracy or completeness of any such information or opinions. All investments involve the risk of a loss of capital. NWIM believes that its proprietary investment program, research and risk-management techniques moderate this risk through the careful selection of portfolio investments. However, no guarantee or representation is made that NWIM’s investment program will be successful, and investment results may vary substantially over time. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. This publication makes no recommendations whatsoever regarding buying, selling, or holding any specific security, class of securities, or securities of a class of issuers. You are required to conduct your own due diligence, analyses, draw your own conclusions, and make your own investment decisions. Commentary is provided without reference to any investment strategy or product offered by NWIM. NWIM or entities managed by NWIM may be invested in any of the industries or securities mentioned. They may trade in and out of those positions without providing any updates. Certain information contained in this document constitute “forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of certain terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue” or “believe” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Any projections or other estimates in this document, including estimates of returns or performance, are “forward-looking statements” and are based upon certain assumptions that may change. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results, or the actual performance of any investment vehicle, portfolio or product described herein may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Actual events are difficult to project and often depend upon factors that are beyond the control of NWIM. TO THE FULL EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW NEITHER, NWIM NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES, NOR ANY OTHER PERSON OR COMPANY, ACCEPTS ANY LIABILITY WHATSOEVER FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL LOSS ARISING FROM, OR IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY USE OF THIS PUBLICATION OR THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. NWIM AND ITS AFFILIATES EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY GUARANTEES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, FUTURE PERFORMANCE OR RETURNS. Copyright 2025 Night Watch Investment Management, LLC. All rights reserved. Click to enlarge

