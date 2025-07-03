My Biggest Moves Ever: Why I Just Flipped My Dividend Portfolio On Its Head

Jul. 03, 2025 7:30 AM ET4 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group

Summary

  • I just made the biggest changes ever to my portfolio, selling six high-quality stocks to fund my first real estate investment in Albania.
  • This move is part of a new long-term strategy: combining ultra-high-conviction dividend stocks with hard assets to build lasting wealth.
  • Now I own 16 handpicked stocks and a prime Albanian apartment. I'm not retiring, but I've never been better positioned for financial freedom.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Portrait of a tourist woman at sunset in Sarande or Saranda on the Albanian riviera, Albania

Unaihuiziphotography

Introduction

It's finally time to make good on some promises.

For the past few months, I have promised readers to give them a full overview of my dividend portfolio, which used to account for nearly 100% of my net worth.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
43.21K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL 16 STOCKS LISTED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News