South Korean Inflation Rises Due To Base Effect, Keeping BoK Rates On Hold Next Week

Summary

  • South Korean inflation rose in June, but remains within the Bank of Korea’s target range.
  • Core inflation, excluding food and energy, held steady at 2.0% for a second consecutive month, in line with market consensus.
  • We expect the BoK to leave rates unchanged until housing prices and increases in household debt stabilize.

South Korea flag. 3d illustration. with white background space for text. Close-up view.

GO Akara/iStock via Getty Images

By Min Joo Kang

Inflation broadly remains within the Bank of Korea's target range

South Korea's consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose 2.2% year-on-year in June (up from 1.9% in May and slightly above the 2.1% market consensus). This was mostly due

