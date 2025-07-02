With all due respect to Canada Day, July 1 carries other significance for U.S. liquids pipeline operators. Namely, this is the day that pipelines following the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) Oil Pipeline Index are able to adjust the rates charged to customers. Today, these pipelines
It's July 1 And U.S. Liquids Pipelines Are Raising Rates
Summary
- Many liquids pipelines in the U.S. were able to increase their rates by 2% on July 1 in accordance with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) Oil Pipeline Index.
- FERC’s Oil Pipeline Index is based on the change in Producer Price Index for Finished Goods with an adjustment. The adjustment factor changes every five years.
- A new adjustment factor for the five-year period from July 2026 through June 2031 could be announced later this year.
