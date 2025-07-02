I've become bullish on Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCPK:MAPIF) (ME8U.SI).
My prior February 18, 2025 update touched on its value-accretive cash deployment and unfavorable lease maturity profile.
The Singapore-listed REIT is now a Buy-rated
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!