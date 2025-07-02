At a glance, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) appears to be another agile launch upstart stuck in a continuous race with SpaceX. However, this narrative overlooks the underlying opportunity: under the headlines of Electron’s high-cadence missions and Neutron's heavy-lift
Rocket Lab's Quiet Power Move
Summary
- Rocket Lab reported Q1 2025 revenue of $122.6 million, with $87 million driven by its high-margin Space Systems segment.
- The company’s $1.067 billion backlog, over 56% convertible within 12 months, anchors multi-year sovereign and defense contracts.
- The global space economy projected to triple to $1.8 trillion by 2035, with backbone and reach segments growing at 7% and 11% CAGR.
- Liquidity stands at $512 million, but Neutron’s first launch must stay on track to avoid dilutive funding gaps.
- Forward EV/Sales of 28.75 far exceeds the sector median of 1.98, justified by Rocket Lab’s sovereign trust moat and vertical stack.
