APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is an independent energy company whose main business model is the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil. It operates primarily under three major segments. First, the United States is the most significant in terms of production
APA Corporation: Great Margins And Deep Value
- In the United States, crude oil extraction in the Midland and Delaware Basins seeks to increase efficiency with fewer drilling rigs by increasing production volumes.
- The company's EBITDA margin of 58.80% is extremely interesting. Furthermore, the leveraged free cash flow margin of 22.45% is extremely significant.
- I would like to emphasize that if we annualize the latest value and compare it to the current EV of $13.15 billion, the EV/EBITDA ratio is 2.21x.
- There is a possibility that its New Mexico assets could be sold to Permian Resources for an estimated $608 million.
- Another aspect is the progress made in forming a joint venture with TotalEnergies, with each company sharing a 50/50 stake to manage a floating production storage facility with the capacity to generate 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
