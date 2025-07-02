Lynas Rare Earths: Leader Of The Ex-China Rare Earths

Henry Wolfe
232 Followers

Summary

  • Lynas Rare Earths is the leading ex-China REE producer that is profitable.
  • Over the past 30 months, LYSDY has invested nearly $1.5 billion to expand its capacity using funds from internal revenues, the US government, and a Japanese equity partner.
  • This steady expansion in mining and processing capacity has positioned LYSDY as the choice of Western nations seeking both heavy and light rare earth supplies independent of China, which has imposed export restrictions.
  • I am bullish LYSDY stock and I recommend that investors wait for a pullback to $5.25/share and dollar-cost average opportunistically.

Xenotime rare earth elements ore held in hand, blue protective glove. Black background. Contain Yttrium (Y), Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb). Used in permanent magnets for electric vehicles and wind turbines.

BJP7images/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I am bullish on Lynas Rare Earths (NASDAQ: LYSDSY) since they are the leading producer of Rare Earth Elements (REEs) outside of China, are profitable, and are expanding to better meet global demand. Their sales revenue grew 8% YoY in 1H25, and they

This article was written by

Henry Wolfe
232 Followers
A value investor with a science background who is focused on identifying investment opportunities before they are broadly accepted

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LYSDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LYSDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LYSDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LYSDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News